3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Escalator Handrail At Mall: Cops

A three-year-old child died after falling off a handrail of an escalator in Pacific Mall in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

The boy was part of a group of women and children from Uttam Nagar who had come to the mall to watch a movie, a police officer said.

"While the adults were busy buying tickets, the boy wandered near an escalator. Eyewitnesses report that the child attempted to slide along the handrail but lost his balance and fell from a height," the officer said.

The injured child was immediately rushed to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mall authorities were informed and local police were called to the scene.

