Woman Gives Exclusive Tour Of Luxury Central Park Apartment In New York

In a city where small apartments cost a fortune, one creator is giving people a rare look inside a home that rents for $18,000 a month. The price is high, but the space, light, and views are even bigger. Caleb Simpson, known for his series "How much do you pay for rent?", recently featured Xuan-Mai Pham known to millions on Instagram as Mai Phammy in a house tour of her large New York home.

Moving into an expensive apartment wasn't just for luxury. During a tour of the home, Mai explained that she made this decision after a spiritual experience. She said she had visited Japan, where a monk advised her that when she felt unsure, the best solution was to get close to nature and take a walk.

Following that advice, she chose a home with easy access to greenery. For Mai, paying $18,000 per month in rent was an investment in her mental health and daily routine, which includes daily walks in Central Park.

The home blends traditional New York style with personal and distinctive decor. The atrium is its most distinctive and striking space. This large glass-enclosed opening brings abundant natural light into the home and offers expansive views of the city skyline. During the tour, Simpson said the design was stunning and added that very few people in New York own a home with such a large private atrium.

The video also showcases Mai's beautiful traditional kitchen, as well as the living room's modular sofa, which she reportedly changed 15 times to suit her mood. The master bedroom features a traditional tatami mat bed. She personally applied custom wallpaper to the bathroom, giving it a unique and personal touch.

A separate room is designed to soothe her inner child, featuring soft toys, neon lights, and colourful decorations. The tour concludes on her large private rooftop patio, where her dog can play freely. From there, New York's iconic high-rise buildings are clearly visible across the park.