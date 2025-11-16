Indian Woman Living In New York Shares A Peek Into Her Dream Apartment: "My Little Paradise"

A content creator originally from Bhopal, shared a video tour of her Manhattan apartment on Instagram, which ahs gone viral. The clip resonated with users due to her story of moving from a smaller city in India to her "dream apartment" in New York City. In the video, Arushi Kulshreshth walks through the apartment room by room, chatting about her life in the city and the personal significance of her Manhattan home. The video prominently features a window with a direct view of Times Square, which Kulshreshth describes as still feeling "surreal".

In the video, Arushi mentions that her roommate is from Delhi as she guides viewers through the cozy kitchen, then showcases the Times Square view from the window. She then steps into her room, describing it as her little paradise. Pointing out her favourite spot, she highlights the temple, which she "wanted for sure". She adds that she wanted it to be as vibrant and colourful as possible.

Sharing more about her space, she adds that her room is filled with sunlight and features a work desk with spectacular views. She explains that everything in the room is white, a choice made intentionally to symbolise a clean slate, as she was starting from a low point in life. She concludes the tour by showcasing the rooftop, laundry room, and gym area of her "dream apartment."

"For the girl from Bhopal, this is still unreal. So full of gratitude." the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video received overwhelmingly positive reactions, with users applauding both the apartment and her inspiring journey.

One user wrote, "The views from your apartment have my heart."

Another commented, "Love how you matched everything in white."

A third said, "Forever rooting for you! Super proud of you."