48 Dogs Found Cramped In One-Bedroom New York Apartment, Owner Arrested

A man in the US has been charged with keeping 48 Belgian Malinois dogs in a cramped one-bedroom apartment in Queens, New York City. The canines were rescued from the flat where they had been living in squalid, inhumane conditions without access to sunlight or outdoor space, reported People.

Isaak Yadgarov, 37, has been taken into custody by NYPD Animal Cruelty Squad detectives and charged with 96 misdemeanour charges for animal neglect and failure to provide proper sustenance, according to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The incident came to light on May 8 when the NYPD and NYC's Animal Care Centers responded to a seventh-floor apartment after Yadgarov was evicted. Responders reportedly discovered a hoarding scenario "beyond comprehension," with dogs jammed into kitchen drawers, closets, and cages.

The dogs, from puppies to mature adults, were found to be extremely frightened and undersocialised when discovered. Rescuers worked for two days to securely find, remove, and transfer the canines to care facilities, reports suggest.

According to the statement, three of the dogs were so sick that they had to be put down. The others are in the care of nearby shelters where they are fed and given medical attention.

"The defendant is accused of keeping dozens of dogs in unsanitary and deplorable conditions, unable to move freely and surrounded by filth. Animals are voiceless and vulnerable and deserve to be treated with basic care and decency," Ms Katz said.

Yadgarov allegedly told investigators that he intended to willingly surrender the dogs, but disappeared after the eviction. If found guilty, he faces up to a year behind bars.

"This rescue operation is a stark reminder of the need to address and prevent animal cruelty in New York City," said ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker.

He added, "These Belgian Malinois mixes, who represent only a fraction of the animal lives saved through our partnership with the NYPD, are finally receiving the love and care they deserve. We look forward to witnessing their journey to new homes where they will be free to experience life as a beloved pet, likely for the first time."