Watch: New York Woman Pays Rs 1.7 Lakh Rent For Tiny Flat With Bizarre Sink-Toilet Combo

New York City is often considered one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the world. However, it's also one of the most expensive places to live. From sky-high prices to exorbitant broker's fees and application costs, renting a house in New York can be a real headache. That's why people are forced to live in tiny and cramped apartments.

Recently, a New York woman shared a video showcasing her apartment's bizarre bathroom setup, which has left social media users stunned. The video posted by Emily Bonani reveals a minuscule bathroom with a sink-toilet combo that is designed to maximize space efficiency. However, the compact arrangement comes with a hefty price tag - a monthly rent of $2,000 (approximately Rs 1,74,262), as per the New York Post.

Ms Bonani believes that her 2.5-by-3-foot bathroom in the Lower East Side apartment might be the smallest in the city. The bathroom's unique space-saving feature is a tiny sink attachment that connects directly to the toilet tank, which only runs when the toilet is flushed. "If you're thinking, ‘What if I want to flush the toilet but I don't want to turn on the sink' … that's not an option," she said in a TikTok video.

While the design may be intended to optimise space, it has raised concerns about hygiene, comfort, and the overall quality of life for tenants.

The viral video has sparked widespread criticism, with many expressing their shock and disgust at the cramped bathroom conditions. Many are questioning how such a small and weirdly designed bathroom can justify a monthly rent of $2,000. Others expressed sympathy for Emily Bonani and other tenants who may be facing similar challenges in their living situations.

One user stated, "So are you like just sitting on the toilet doing your business then just BOOM pivot around and now you're washing your hands."

Another wrote, "Yes this is big in Japan. The space is about double what I had in my apartment in Korea. The toilet, shower and sink were all one unit. Drain in the floor. I had to take the toilet paper out of the room before I showered or it would be destroyed. I miss that place."

Another commented, "Do you just keep flushing if you want the sink on for a long time." A third said, "Straddling a toilet backwards to wash my face would make me cry every day."

A fourth added, "The only time I have seen a toilet sink combo like that was when I was in jail."