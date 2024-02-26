This Tiniest New York Apartment With No Bathroom Or Kitchen Lists For $1,200 Per Month

The tiny flat did not include a washroom or kitchen.

A realtor's tour of the tiniest apartment in New York has sparked outrage on social media. Posted on Instagram by Douglas Elliman agent Omer Labock on Monday, the realtor brings users on a tour of the microscopic space that costs $1,200 per month to rent.

Standing outside of the building in Midtown Manhattan, Mr Labock can be heard saying, "The tiniest apartment in Manhattan can be found in this building so let's check this out, it's nuts."

He then opens the door to the third-floor rental and it shows a small, empty room with a wardrobe that's "probably from Ikea," he adds in another clip, and a single window overlooking the fire escape and other buildings. "Yes, this is the entire thing - you cannot make this up

"I'm not the biggest dude but I can almost touch both sides here. I think we can consider this the absolute smallest apartment in Manhattan and the total rent is $1,200 a month," he says.

The realtor continues, "Now you're probably wondering where the bathroom is. You have to make your way outside of the apartment and into this shared space."

The realtor walks down a hallway and passes another apartment before unveiling the communal bathroom. It has the basics- a sink, toilet and shower.

"Would you live here?" Labock asks in the caption.

The internet users were quick to share their thoughts on the same.

A user asks, "How is this legal?"

Another user wrote, "I'd rather live out of my car and use a gym membership bathroom."

"No bathroom then it's not an apartment. It's a room in a rooming house. Stop renaming things like this. It is a ROOM in a ROOMING HOUSE. This is not an apartment. Stop allowing landlords to price these rooms as apartments," the third user expressed.

"Where I live, this is considered a storage unit for $80 a month," the fourth user remarked.

"For $1290 a month I have a three bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house not an apartment but a house. I also have a garage. In beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. Move! Get out of there. This is ridiculous," the fifth user commented.