Watch: This Tiny Studio Apartment's Rent In New York Is Rs 2 Lakh, Internet In Disbelief

New York is one of the most expensive places to live.

New York City is often considered one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the world. However, it's also one of the most expensive places to live. From sky-high prices to exorbitant broker's fees and application costs, renting a house in New York can be a real headache. That's why people are forced to live in tiny apartments, which hardly have any space.

Recently, a home tour video showing a tiny studio apartment in New York's Murray Hill left the internet stunned. The footage, shared by ocr_realty on Instagram, features a cramped studio apartment with a poorly designed structure. However, it costs a whopping $2650 (Rs 2,19,089) in monthly rent.

''Is this the tiniest studio space you've seen?'', the caption read. In the video, the realtor says, ''I am about to show you one of the most unlivable studios, so as we walk in, we have your kitchen to the right and your outdoor space. But that's not what we are here for, look at that, what is this, this is your whole studio space, that's it.'' The bedroom is so small that it can hardly fit a normal-sized bed, and the closet space and kitchen area are just for the namesake.

Watch the video here:

Internet users were left shocked after watching the video and couldn't believe that such a tiny apartment could cost a bomb. Many also expressed serious concerns about the city's exorbitant cost of living and raised questions about housing affordability.

One user wrote, ''That glass panel door leading outside is a burglary waiting to happen.''

Another commented, ''This apartment truly shouldn't cost more than 500.'' A third said, ''That outdoor space will be filled with rats at night. Apartments like this should not be legal.''

A fourth wrote, ''2650?!?!? How is this even legal? It's more so, why are ppl even letting landlords get away with this? Who tf would rent this sh**?''

A fifth added, ''That isn't a studio Apt, that is a hallway foyer with an attached mini bath and micro kitchenette…I doubt you can even put a bed in there with how offset and crooked that little room is…DON'T DO IT!!! My camping tent has more space!!!''

Growing population, demand for housing, remote work, changed rent laws, and skimpy supply are some of the reasons for high rents in the city.