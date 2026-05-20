Watch: Passenger Praises Indian Railways As Cleaning Staff Arrives Within 2 Minutes After Complaint

An Instagram video by a passenger showing the remarkably swift response from Indian Railways cleaning staff has gone viral on social media. While travelling from Delhi to Amritsar, a passenger named Manoj Malhotra decided to test a cleaning complaint number displayed inside his coach. To his surprise, housekeeping staff arrived just two minutes after he placed the call at 12:51 PM. Malhotra shared the heartwarming experience to praise the timely service, efficient staff, and overall punctuality of the train.

In the viral clip, Malhotra called the official railway service line and provided his train, coach, and seat details. Prompt response followed, with cleaning staff arriving in under two minutes to resolve the issue.

"During my train journey from Delhi to Amritsar, I saw a cleaning complaint number on the train. So I thought I'd test it to see if anyone actually comes or if it's just a number. I called at 12:51 and the cleaning staff arrived at 12:53," the user highlighted.

The cleaning staff informed Malhotra that he didn't even need to call the number, adding that a simple message to the coach attendant would have also got the job done.

Mlahotra noted that while it may seem like a small gesture, such efficiency demonstrates how India's public infrastructure is rapidly changing for the better.

"Honestly, it was heartwarming. The train was on time, the service was quick, and the staff even cleaned up. Yes, it might seem like a small thing. But these small things show that India is changing. Good work Indian Railways," Malhotra captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Indian Railways And Cleanliness

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in February, Union Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw highlighted that Indian Railways makes every effort to keep coaches in clean condition, adding that no passenger fare component is charged on account of providing cleanliness.

“Regular monitoring is done through inspections, and feedback received through Rail Madad/RailOne app and other passenger interfaces,” Vaishnaw said.

“Indian Railway has dedicated budgetary provisions for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at stations and trains. No component of passenger fare is charged on account of providing cleanliness.”

Responding to questions about coach hygiene, Vaishnaw outlined several key cleanliness measures. These initiatives include mechanised interior and exterior coach cleaning, and onboard housekeeping staff to address passenger grievances during journeys. Additionally, Clean Train Station services provide mechanised washroom cleaning during scheduled en route stops, complemented by the widespread installation of bio-toilets.