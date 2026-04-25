Noida Resident Compares Living In Modern High-Rise Flats To 'Chawls', Video Viral

A Noida resident has caught social media's attention after revealing the reality of living in high-rise buildings. With only two lifts functional and only one operating at any given time and serving hundreds of people, the resident compared the experience to living in a chawl, the low-cost, multi-storeyed residential societies often found in Mumbai.

In a now-viral Instagram video, the user claimed that each tower in his society had around 175 flats with nearly 350-400 residents in a single building. The shortage of lifts meant there were long queues as residents waited to reach their respective units.

"Flat life reality 3 luxury flats = modern chawls? High-rise reality, nobody talks about flat life. Welcome to “luxury” high-rise life where normal chawls have water lines, and here we have lift lines," the user captioned the video, adding: "One tower. 175 flats. Only 2 lifts. And guess what? 1 lift works 12 hours, then the other takes the shift."

"This is not luxury, this is vertical chawl life with premium maintenance. If you also want unlimited waiting plus a little bit of daily depression, then welcome to high-rise living!”

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.6 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users shared similar experiences with other builders in Delhi-NCR.

"Flats were always meant for cost-cutting and not for luxury living," said one user, while another added: "I also have always felt that our flats are the improvised version of Mumbai chawls, you said it. We all think alike."

A third commented: “If this is luxury, I don't think you have visited luxury societies in Noida.”

Last week, another Noida resident highlighted the dilapidated state of their Rs 1 crore flat. The owner expressed regret over buying their 22nd-floor flat whilst highlighting the shoddy construction and sanitation issues.