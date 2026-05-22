Man Pays Poignant Tribute To Gaming Friend Of 15 Years Who Passed Away: 'Lost My Duo'

A heartfelt tribute by a man for his gaming buddy has left the internet in tears. In a touching post titled "I lost my duo yesterday," the man shared memories of growing up together since age 15, bonded by endless hours in Halo , Red Dead Redemption , and Minecraft . He expressed the crushing grief of knowing he will never see his friend's gamertag light up online again.

"I'm writing this with a heavy heart. Yesterday, my long-time gaming friend online, known as KSI Abolic, passed away. We go back about 15 years, having met on Xbox Live when we were just 15 or 16 years old," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"We grew up together through our headsets, meeting on Halo Reach custom lobbies and enjoying the company of Halo 3's Sniper v Mongoose chase maps. We played everything under the sun, loved Halo, Red Dead 1 and some toxic trolling on Halo Wars 1 and 2, and an insane 10-year Minecraft world."

Describing one of the earliest memories of his friend, the man stated that while playing Battlefield 3, his friend would take the pilot's seat in the helicopter, where his designated call sign was 'Burger King'.

"Throughout the match, I had to refer to him as Burger King to get transport from those two annoying hills where snipers would sit. As the years went on, our gaming evolved into an annual tradition: every year around Halloween, we couldn't wait for the new Dark Pictures co-op game to release so we could play through the horror games together," the man said.

At 25, he began working with his friend's girlfriend. Thanks to this unexpected connection, they were able to go on a road trip, which finally allowed the two friends to meet in person.

"I used that connection to pull off a massive surprise road trip so we could finally link up and meet in person. I brought my Xbox and everything to keep our streaks and gaming sessions alive. Going from teenage squeakers in a lobby to real friendship duos hanging out after a decade is something I'll always cherish."

Urging other gamers to cherish their connection with online friends, the man expressed sadness that gaming lobbies were going to be empty without his friend, 'Burger King'.

"Lobbies are going to be empty without you. Safe flying, Burger King. Until we drop into the same match again, rest in peace. GG, my friend. Please cherish who you meet and take every game or moment as the last. You truly never know what could happen."

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'Beautifully Written'

As the post went viral, social media users appreciated the beautiful tribute and shared similar experiences of losing their gaming buddies.

"Damn dude. Sorry for your loss. Beautifully written though. Your friend would be honoured," said one user, while another added: "I'm older. I've lost a lot of friends over the years, and the online ones hurt just as much as the real-life ones."

A third commented: "Sorry for your loss mate. I lost my best friend, whom I met through the Xbox forums back when Crackdown first came out on 360. I've got a tattoo of his initials on my wrist and our gamertags combined under the Crackdown emblem, and they always make me smile."

A fourth said: "Sorry for your loss. Lost an online friend of mine that I never met in person about a year ago. Fortunately, his daughters knew how to message me and a couple of others in our circle, so we had some closure. Enjoy the memories. Still miss my friend."