"The Last Hug": Delhi Man's Emotional Post Remembering Late Wife Moves Internet

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Delhi man's LinkedIn post on a final hug has gone viral. Prathap Suthan shared his emotional farewell to his late wife. He emphasised the profound significance of simple gestures like hugs.

A Delhi man's deeply personal reflection on LinkedIn has struck an emotional chord across social media. Prathap Suthan, an advertising professional, shared the story of the last embrace he shared with his wife, a hug that, at the time, seemed ordinary but has since become a memory etched with profound meaning.

In his post, Mr Suthan recounted the morning he hugged his wife before she left for the hospital, unaware it would be their final goodbye. "Hug well," he wrote, urging readers to treasure such simple gestures. What once felt routine, he said, has now become sacred.

"To me, it was a hug filled with hope. But for her, I now realise, it was different - the silent, knowing embrace of someone saying goodbye forever," he shared. "It is a hug I will carry for the rest of my life. No other embrace will ever come close."

Using this personal memory, Mr Suthan reflected on the unspoken power of touch - the language that conveys love, loss, and resilience without words. He described how a hug can freeze time: an ageing parent clinging to their child, a mother holding her son before he leaves for war, lovers reunited after long separation, or even strangers offering silent strength in moments of despair.

"A hug can greet. It can part. It can hold love or carry survival. But it is never just a hug," he wrote, adding a heartfelt reminder in today's world of digital distance: "If you get the chance to hold someone today, do it like you truly understand its meaning."

His words have resonated widely, with thousands responding in the comments with gratitude and shared emotion. Many called his post a reminder to cherish life's simplest but most powerful connections.

"A very heartfelt post, so so nicely expressed, emotions flowing directly from your heart and have touched the hearts of many readers here. 'Jaadu ki Jhappi' from a dear one is so damn valuable! which you have made us realise through this post. Thanks for this," a user wrote.

"Beautifully written. A reminder that sometimes, a single hug can hold a lifetime of emotions. Thank you for sharing this," another user wrote.

"I was NOT prepared for tears as I read this," the third user expressed.