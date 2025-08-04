'Peak Bengaluru': Auto Driver Spotted Listening To Entrepreneur Naval Ravikant, Pic Viral

In what can only be described as a 'peak' Bengaluru moment, a social media user recently shared a photo captured during their autorickshaw commute through the city. The viral pic shows the rickshaw driver watching a podcast by Indian-origin entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant, whilst driving the vehicle.

The pic shows the podcast being played on a small monitor screen that the driver has seemingly fixed just above the windshield. His phone is meanwhile helping him navigate through the infamous Bengaluru roads.

"It doesn't get more peak bengaluru than this," the user captioned the pic on X (formerly Twitter).

As the post went viral, garnering nearly 60,000 views, social media users were impressed by the rickshaw driver's hustle and multitasking skills. Others praised him for spending his time productively by listening to Mr Ravikant, who is known for his entrepreneurial and philosophical insights.

"Obviously you'd listen to my goat naval while driving an auto rickshaw," said one user while another added: "Peak Bengaluru peaked here."

A third commented: "This auto driver's multitasking game is on another level, watching a podcast, navigating with Google Maps, AND dodging Bengaluru potholes all at once! I can't even drink water while walking straight."

A fourth said: "Of course, the airport is a million kms away anyway."

See the viral pic here:

Auto driver scrolling Instagram

Last month, a Bengaluru resident claimed that during a routine commute, the autorickshaw driver started scrolling Instagram -- even slowing the vehicle to stalk an actress' profile.

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote: "What made it worse was that he came across a post by Sreeleela(Actor), and instead of just moving on, he actually slowed down the auto right in the middle of the main road to open her profile and scroll through her feed."

The man who was in a hurry to reach the office said he was furious but "felt completely helpless" at the situation.