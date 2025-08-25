'Don't Dare': Boss Loses It After Junior Worker Doesn't Call Him 'Sir'

A junior employee at a company secretary (CS) firm shared a social media post detailing an interaction with their boss, who became upset when the worker declined to address him as "Sir". In a Reddit post, the user shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation where the boss scolded him for using their last name.

The Reddit user who specialises in Insolvency and Bankruptcy stated that they had been working on a case when one of the folders was seemingly missing from the computer.

"Our matter is listed on Monday's board, so we have to keep hard copies ready to serve the bench. On Friday, I had informed my boss that the folder was missing on the computer and requested him to send me a copy of the Application in order to make the sets," the OP wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

"He ignored that and asked me to concentrate and conclude my drafting of another case. So I left it there. Moving on to yesterday, I reminded him again and to which he says I should have checked all that before leaving."

In the WhatsApp chat, the boss asked for the documents, to which the OP said they had reminded them about it. The situation, however, escalated from here.

"I told you already Mr *****, you didn't help out yesterday or else the hard copies would have been ready yesterday itself," wrote the employee to which the boss replied: "Will talk to you on Monday. Don't dare to talk to me like this. Do refer as Sir. Not Mr ****."

The OP revealed that they had not addressed the boss as 'Sir' for the past six months and only referred to seniors by their last name.

"I don't really like to address people as Sir/Ma'am. I don't mean any sort of disrespect, through and through I have been professional, but yesterday the way he spoke really surprised me, I have never encountered such an instance," the user said.

"Further, this man has a superiority complex and anger issues. He addresses others as 'bhaiya', 'arey', and when he is pissed he wouldn't mind using profanity, but that's alright because he is the boss."

See the viral post here:

'Sounds like my ex-manager'

As the post went viral, garnering thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, social media users sided with the employee, whilst others came up with some corporate advice.

"Ask him, when did he get knighted?" said one user while another added: "OP, your manager appears to be egotistical with his workers in the office."

A third commented: "With respect to being addressed as Sir, your boss is an idiot, but learning how to stroke egos is a useful skill to have. A point though, if you are assigned a task, finish it. If you have requested some information from someone else who hasn't delivered, follow up."

A fourth said: "Lol. He sounds exactly like my ex-manager. The rude questioning on messages, not remembering what was discussed, topped with some bad grammar,"