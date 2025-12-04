Foreign Traveller Lists 5 Things He Wished People Told Him About India

A British traveller has gone viral on social media for sharing a list of five things he wished people had told him about before coming to India. The viral post by vlogger @boredabroad_, who is currently attending the 10-day-long Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, highlighted some of the common habits that tourists need to be aware of as they travel across India.

From queuing being optional to people staring and asking for pictures from foreigners, the vlogger touched upon several topics that make India rather unique in its own sense.

Here Are The 5 Things The Vlogger Listed In The Viral Post:

People will stare and ask for pictures: Most people are friendly and just curious, but keep your eyes open for weird men, pickpockets, and beggars (aka scammers).

Queueing is optional: There are so many people here, so I get the first-come, first-served practice. But as a foreigner, it's a test of character. Just be firm, move into any free space, and use your adult voice.

Customer service is either royalty or emotional damage: People aren't here to cater to your every need. YES, most people are warm and welcoming, but some can't be arsed at their job, so don't expect 5-star treatment just because you're paying.

Bargaining is expected: Everyone (travellers and locals) told me to haggle. Don't be rude, and if the price isn't what you're willing to pay, just leave. They'll probably take your offer once you turn your back.

Everyone becomes your personal tour guide: No means no (enforce it!) I've had people follow me down the road, tuk-tuks jumping the curb to get my attention. Tell them you are not paying, and they will eventually leave!

Check The Viral Post Here:

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users agreed with the foreigner's assessment, whilst others pointed out that he could have done his homework before arriving in India.

"As an Indian I would say all points are true," said one user, while another added: "It's the queuing for me. Was a shock."

A third commented: "Buddy, anyone with minimum literacy can Google what to expect in India. Are you so underprepared that you didn't even bother to understand the country you are visiting?"