US Man Lands At Bengaluru Airport, Internet Jokes City Still '2.5 Hours Away'

Bengaluru airport's remote location, far outside the city, is infamous for causing significant traffic delays. This often results in travellers spending more time in their airport transfers than on their actual flights. Recently, an American tech entrepreneur experienced this reality firsthand when social media reminded him that he was still hours away from his city destination after landing at Kempegowda International Airport.

"Arrived Bangalore and very excited," Mike Horton, the Texas-based co-founder of Crossbow Technology and Geodnet, captioned the image showing him standing with his luggage inside the airport.

Almost immediately, his comment section was flooded with users poking fun at how he still had to endure another 2.5 hours of commute after his 23-hour flight.

"This is not Bangalore, it's still 2.5 hours away," joked one user while another added: "This is not Bangalore, actual Bangalore is still 2 days away."

A third commented: "Tell me how you will feel in the next 2.5 hours."

Check The Viral Post Here:

This is not Bangalore, its still 2.5 hours away. https://t.co/YqfRzQJ5SS — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) December 1, 2025

Delhi Airport

While travelling from Bengaluru airport to the city remains an arduous task, a traveller recently highlighted how quick the process was in the capital city of New Delhi. In a social media post, a user said they were able to travel from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) within an hour using Delhi Metro's airport line.

In a post titled, "Delhi Metro is just built differently", the user shared that they landed in Delhi from Mumbai at 2:14 PM before collecting the bags 10 minutes later. By 2:30 PM, they were at the airport metro platform and reached NDLS by 2:54 PM. The user highlighted they were inside their train coach by 3:10 PM, which was just under an hour after they had deboarded the plane.