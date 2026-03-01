German Woman's Light-Hearted Rant On Bengaluru's Traffic Sparks Buzz: "It Takes So Long"

A German woman's lighthearted take on Bengaluru's notorious traffic has struck a chord online, with many social media users saying her experience felt all too relatable. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman named Liz highlighted that living in Bengaluru requires "meticulous preparation" for cab rides due to their extreme duration. In the video, she filmed herself completing some tasks while navigating the "crazy traffic".

"When living in Bengaluru, you really learn how to prepare well for cab rides because it takes so long. So you see, I have some food here, I'm editing, I'm taking phone calls, and I'm still not there. Traffic is crazy," she said in the video.

"Bangalore traffic, we're all part of it," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has since sparked a flurry of reactions, with locals chiming in to share their own survival tips for enduring the city's infamous traffic snarls. The clip also sparked humorous comments about the city's infrastructure.

One user wrote, "You need prior planning before you step out in Namma Bengaluru."

Another said, "Some of us literally have to work on laptops while driving motorcycles."

"I can't agree more with you. During heavy rains you can take a good nap," commented a third while a fourth joked, "Where do you think all the startup ideas come from? Bangalore gives you time to rethink your life choices in the cab. That's why it's a startup hub."

"Sounds like you have been stuck on Outer Ring Road," stated a fifth.

Bengaluru, India's tech hub, grapples with chronic traffic congestion, driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry. The city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue. Peak-hour commutes can stretch for hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.