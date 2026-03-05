'Proper Bangalore Moment': 'Activa' Uncle Rescues Bike Rider In Heartwarming Act Of Kindness

In what can only be described as a 'proper' Bengaluru moment, a social media user recently shared a heartwarming incident where a stranger came to their rescue after their motorbike broke down in the middle of a busy road. In a now-viral Reddit post, the user detailed that they were forced to push their bike through KR Puram traffic because it would not start. With other vehicles honking from behind for holding up the traffic, an uncle on an Activa scooter saved the day.

"I'm an architecture student, was coming back from a site visit through KR Puram/Kasturinagar side during peak traffic. You know how that stretch is, metro work, buses, zero breathing space, first gear crawling. My KTM 390 Adventure suddenly throws an Engine Temp High warning and shuts off," the user wrote.

With the nearest service centre in Banaswadi, the user pushed the bike whenever there was an open stretch.

"I had to push a 390 uphill on that bridge while buses are honking behind me like I'm doing this for fun. I was exhausted. Already mentally not in the best space. And this just tipped me over."

With all hope lost, an older gun on the scooter approached the user and offered to help, asking where they wanted to go. Exhausted by pushing the bike, the user said they 'honestly' did not know what t say to him.

"This man pushed my bike through peak Kasturinagar-Ramamurthy Nagar traffic. Helped me navigate around a stalled bus. Kept calmly guiding me left and right. We even spoke about how new bikes have too many sensors and one small issue and everything shuts down," the user said.

The good Samaritan helped push the bike to the service centre, and before the user could repay the kind gesture, he had already left.

"I park the bike, step out to at least thank him properly or buy him chai or something. He's gone. Just left. Didn't ask for anything. Didn't wait. Just helped and disappeared. I stood outside the service centre for a few minutes just processing it," the biker said.

"Bangalore traffic is brutal. But today reminded me that Bangalore still has good people. If by some miracle you're reading this Activa uncle, thank you. You really saved me today."

'Remember The Help'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users applauded the 'Activa' man for his kindness, while others shared similar stories of empathy from strangers.

"Blessing and good health for the good Samaritan. Please remember the help and gratitude in your life!" said one user, while another added: "I have seen two-wheeler riders offer to push my scooter when I had breakdowns a couple of times. Don't even need to ask."

A third commented: "A similar instance happened with me. I forgot my id card at home and was running like a maniac near KR Puram when an auto driver said,"hop on dont run". The driver dropped me to my college 3 km away. When I kept my bag at the gate and came back to the auto to pay him (30 seconds gap), he had left."

A fourth said: "Man this post made my eyes well up. I'm so happy that you met a kind stranger today. I hope we all develop enough kindness and patience to help when someone desperately needs it."