'India Is Living In 2030': US Entrepreneur Amazed By 10-Minute Delivery Ecosystem

India's rapid 10-minute delivery ecosystem has completely reimagined the world of logistics. Varuni Sarwal, CEO of the US-based AI healthcare company TriFetch, highlighted this cultural difference by comparing the Indian system with that of the United States, noting that Amazon Prime's standard two-day delivery service "feels ancient" in comparison.

"San Francisco has self-driving cars. India has 10-minute everything. I'm not sure which is more impressive," wrote Sarwal, adding: "I just spent 3 weeks in India, and the biggest culture shock wasn't the traffic or the food. It was realized that Amazon Prime's 2-Day Delivery feels ancient compared to India's 10-Minute Reality. We talk about US innovation being ahead, but in B2C logistics, India is living in 2030."

Sarwal said she travelled to Ranchi for a wedding alongside her colleague when they realised that they did not have any outfit for the Haldi ceremony. She noted that in the US, she would call an Uber ride to a nearby mall or wait two days for Amazon to deliver her dress, but in Ranchi, a tier-2 city, her experience was entirely different.

"We opened Blinkit at the hotel. 15 minutes later, a rider arrived with two complete traditional outfits. The depth of the Indian consumer market is mind-bending," wrote Sarwal.

"The fact that high-velocity B2C logistics work this seamlessly in Ranchi is proof that the "India Opportunity" goes far beyond the top one per cent."

'Made Life So Easier'

As the post went viral, social media users agreed with Sarwal's assessment, adding that India's logistics sytem was operating differently from the rest of the world.

"Incredible perspective. India's B2C logistics are truly operating at a different level speed, reach, and adaptability are remarkable," said one user, while another added: "True! The speed of delivery has made life so much more easier. Now even one day feels like a long wait."

A third commented: "One side we trivialise the simple solutions and one side glorify them. The point is, business models are made out of what is best effective, profitable resource available, be it tech or humans."

A fourth said: "That's absolutely true! We only realize how fast our B2C logistics are once we get out of India. I am in the UK right now and the services over here are not even close!"

Recognising the significant role of the e-commerce ecosystem, the Indian government has formally extended social security to gig and platform workers through the new labour codes. Under these regulations, aggregators are mandated to contribute a certain sum to the social security fund to provide essential benefits such as life and disability cover and health benefits.