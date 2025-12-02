<i> "Maja Ma Chhu"</i>: Vietnamese Man's Reply In Gujarati Shocks Indian Tourists

A Vietnamese man has caught the internet's attention after a video of him showcasing his Gujarati and Hindi speaking skills went viral on social media. In a now-viral Instagram video titled "This moment shocked us in Vietnam", a group of Indian tourists recorded the man, a self-taught polyglot, conversing with them.

"There is one fact that I know more than Hindi. Tell me, tell me what is your local language?" the Vietnamese man asked, as the group replied: "Gujarati."

When the Vietnamese man attempted to speak Gujarati, one of the travellers greeted him with "Kem Cho," to which the man surprisingly replied, "Maja Ma Chhu."

“This moment shocked us in Vietnam. First he spoke in Hindi, and then Gujarati too," read the caption accompanying the video.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Sweet People In Vietnam'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.3 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users marvelled at the Vietnamese man's languague skills.

"I met this guy too. He said he watched all the episodes of "Balika Vadhu" and he was so amazed to see my wedding bangles as he had seen those in Balika Vadhu!" said one user, while another added: "Atleast he knows that India has many languages."

A third commented: "Nothing surprising, they get many Indian tourists, and they learn a bit of all languages. Very sweet people in Vietnam."

A fourth said: "Bro took two seconds to download Gujarati in his software."

Last year, nearly four lakh Indians visited Vietnam, owing to the easy connectivity and pocket-friendly travel options. The majority of tourists have been preferring the Southeast Asian nation over some of the domestic spots. The most popular period is during the dry season, from October to April, which aligns perfectly with major Indian holiday seasons like Diwali and the cooler winter months.