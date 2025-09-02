Flipkart, Amazon Mega Sales 2025 Coming Soon: What to Expect from Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival

Flipkart has officially teased the return of its biggest annual sale, the Big Billion Days 2025. Although exact dates haven't been announced yet, a "Coming Soon" banner has appeared on Flipkart's homepage, building anticipation among shoppers. In parallel, Amazon is gearing up for its own major event, the Great Indian Festival 2025.

Both retailers generally launch these mega sales around major festivals like Diwali, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. Electronics, especially premium smartphones and laptops, are expected to feature heavily. Popular models such as the Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10, and Samsung Galaxy S24 are likely to see significant price cuts. Rumours also hint at the iPhone 16 reaching its lowest price in India, especially with the upcoming launch of the iPhone 17 series.

"The biggest shopping event of the year is right around the corner, and we're ready to give you a first look at the incredible offers. We're kicking off the excitement with a series of exclusive early bird offers you won't want to miss," Flipkart wrote on the offer page of its website.

"This year, customers can look forward to incredible deals across smartphones, electronics, fashion, home essentials and more, AI-driven shopping experiences, fast delivery, and value-driving payment options. Over a million small and medium businesses, D2C startups, entrepreneurs, and brands are coming together to make this the biggest festive season for customers in India," Amazon India wrote in a blog post.

These sales offer the perfect chance for buyers to grab high-end gadgets at unbeatable prices this festival season.