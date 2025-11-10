India Proposes E-Commerce Rules Requiring Filters On 'Country Of Origin'

The Indian government on Monday proposed making it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to provide filters based on 'country of origin', aiming to make domestic products easily discoverable and boost the government's self-reliance initiative.

The draft amendment to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, "ensures a level-playing field for Indian manufacturers, helping domestic products gain equal visibility alongside imported goods and encouraging consumers to choose locally made alternatives," India's consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

Thousands of Indian artisans and small businesses have been affected since the United States doubled tariffs on some goods to 50% starting on August 27.

A large delegation of Indian exporters will start a four-day visit to Moscow on Tuesday, as part of New Delhi's push to diversify export markets amid the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's sharp tariff increases.

