'Trying To Scare Me': Recruiter Intimidates Candidate Over Job Offer Withdrawal, Post Viral

A candidate was left stunned after receiving rather intimidating texts from a recruiter, having turned down a job offer. In a now-viral Reddit post titled 'The texts I got after accepting another role', the applicant shared a screenshot of a conversation with the recruiter who warned about the consequences of backing out of an agreement, indicating that it will prevent future rehiring.

The candidate said they decided to turn down the job after receiving a better proposal from another company, which led to the escalation.

"After getting an offer and accepting (because they said I had to give an answer that day), I got another offer that was much better the next day which was still two weeks before the other job would start," the user wrote.

"I told them it had better pay, more stability and wasn't contracting, and I got a bunch of texts from them trying to scare me into staying. Feel like I dodged a bullet not joining them."

In the texts, the recruiter said the applicant had burned their bridges with them and the company due to refusal.

"Listen bud - we're burning a bridge here. You are burning with both us, the largest IT staffing company in the world, and After this back out, we cannot rehire you so if you can provide context, I will help to not have things become more escalated on reasonings. I'm just trying to help and make this seamless but I cannot without context," the recruiter wrote.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Meltdown'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 12,000 upvotes and thousands of comments as social media users remarked that the individual had indeed dodged a bullet.

"You didn't just dodge a bullet but a nuclear warhead. What the f*ck is up with that recruiter?" said one user, while another added: "Great bullet dodge and hang on to those texts. I wonder if the leadership of that recruitment company or job would be interested."

A third commented: "Why do people pretend that companies and recruiting firms have this world-reaching ability to affect someone's non-existent 'permanent record'? It is insane how hard companies try to create this illusion of complete control."

A fourth said: "Are you sure they're even legitimate? That's the sort of meltdown you'd expect from a scammer when an old person tells them the store wouldn't sell them a gift card."