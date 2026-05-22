Rustam Nabiev, Ex-Russian Soldier Who Lost Both Legs, Becomes First Person To Climb Everest Using Only Arms

Russian mountaineer Rustam Nabiev has scripted history by becoming the first double amputee to climb Mount Everest using only his arms, without the use of prosthetic limbs. Having lost both his legs in 2015, Nabiev, a former paratrooper, scaled the world's tallest mountain peak on Wednesday (May 20) during the ongoing spring climbing season in Nepal.

In a social media post after the historic climb, Nabiev posted an image of himself on Mount Everest with a plaque that read: "To those who thought that life ended after the fall. Rustam Nabiev, Everest 2026."

Nabiev detailed that he reached the peak in the morning, before dedicating the milestone to his followers and supporters around the world.

"On May 20th, at 8:16 am Nepal time, for the first time in the history of mountaineering, for the first time in human history, I, Rustam Nabiev, reached the summit of Everest using only my arms!" Nabiev captioned the pic.

"I dedicate this ascent to everyone watching me. With this act, I simply want to say one thing: as long as there's life left in you, fight! Fight to the end, please! It's worth it!" he added.

Khim Lal Gautam, field office coordinator at Everest Base Camp, confirmed Nabiev's milestone climb in a conversation with Anadolu Agency.

“Yes, he successfully climbed Everest. He's now descending to the base camp,” said Gautam.

Nabiev lost his legs in 2015 when the military barracks building in which he was sleeping collapsed. Instead of being bogged down, Nabiev channelled his recovery into outdoor and mountaineering pursuits.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Anything Is Possible'

Praising Nabiev's incredible grit and perseverance, social media users celebrated his journey as a powerful reminder that anything is possible.

"Congratulations! I didn't even doubt for a second," said one user, while another added: "I'm sitting here crying, I was so worried all this month. You are such a great guy. Now return to your family."

A third commented: "Congratulations on the mountain, brother!! You're the best motivator on the planet! Shine brother, shine. I wish you happiness and prosperity! Good health to you and to your relatives and friends."

A fourth said: "Oh, how glad we are you made it!!! Come back healthy after such an amazing victory. It gives hope to all of us that anything is possible! What is inside us is a great power."