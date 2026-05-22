Ahmedabad Resident Picks Delhi Over 'Horrible' Mumbai, Sparks Debate: 'Everywhere Looked Cramped'

The rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai remains one of India's longest-running urban debates. While Mumbai is celebrated as the nation's financial capital, New Delhi is defined by its profound historical significance and political power. Though residents of both defend their city fiercely, the debate may have tilted in Delhi's favour in recent times. In a social media post titled, 'Delhi>Mumbai', an Ahmedabad resident who recently shifted to Mumbai for an internship, said their first impression of the city was 'honestly horrible'.

"I landed in Mumbai around 1.5 weeks back for my three-month internship and what is this city," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "I'm from Ahmedabad and I studied in Delhi University, so I've already lived in different cities. Every city has its own pros and cons obviously, but the way people hype Mumbai online, I genuinely expected it to be much better."

The intern detailed that during their journey from the airport, they felt suffocated just looking at the surroundings despite being nestled comfortably inside the cab.

"Everywhere looked cramped. Tiny apartments stacked on each other, barely any balconies, old buildings, dirty roads, old crusty buses, the whole city just felt visually exhausting," they said.

"I literally felt relief when we entered Navi Mumbai because suddenly the roads became wider and things felt slightly more open. At least I could finally spot metro lines."

The intern also highlighted the poor housing situation of Mumbai, with the exorbitant rents, stating that the entire exercise felt 'genuinely insane'.

"Here in Mumbai, people are asking 30k for tiny pigeon-hole rooms that literally look like storage units. Half the buildings look 100 years old, everything feels cramped, roads are packed, and there's barely any open space anywhere," they said.

"Marine Drive was nice, I'll give Mumbai that. But apart from that, I genuinely don't understand the hype yet. Maybe locals get used to it over time, but as a first impression, this city feels insanely overrated."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'We Lost To Delhi'

As the post went viral, the majority of social media users agreed with the individual's assessment, adding that the overall quality of life in Delhi was better

"So true, Delhi is really a great budget-friendly metro city as compared to Mumbai, if Delhi had a sea, it would have been even better," said one user, while another added: "Mumbai was far superior till the early 2000s. Then we lost it to Delhi and later to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bangalore."

A third commented: "Difficult to adjust in Mumbai if you have spent the majority of time in Delhi. Was there in 2008 around Malad, then too I spent 5 months only and came back. Now it's even worse, so much construction everywhere, hardly any space, narrow roads, traffic, humidity, crowded af, local trains are a nightmare."

A fourth said: "Mumbai is hyped up by generational wealth spoiled kids who have never stepped out of Bandra and never travelled on public transport."