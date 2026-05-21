NRI Wants To Return To India After 7 Years In Europe: 'Loneliness Has Crept In'

After seven years in Europe, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) said they were planning to return home, citing chronic loneliness as one of the main reasons. In a social media post titled "Time has come," the NRI explained that despite the shortfalls of India as a country, they wanted to permanently relocate to pursue a lifelong dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

"After seven years living in Europe and having acquired foreign citizenship, I am planning to return to India. Earlier, people in India were on board with this idea but now everyone has been quite pessimistic. I do see the state of India going down the drain every single day, but loneliness in Europe has crept in," the NRI said in a Reddit post.

The NRI highlighted that although the quality of life in Europe was great, they had become quite complacent in life.

"Quality of life in Europe is great, but my aspirations to pursue entrepreneurship was always an aspiration. A bit clueless about what and how, but now it's an escalation of commitment because I have become very complacent and 'chill' in life," the NRI said.

Confused about their situation, the NRI sought advice from expats who were in a similar situation and made the eventual decision to return to India.

"Sometimes I think I have lost my senses of thinking to leave a cushy job, benefits, etc. Then I see people returning to india with the magnitude of their savings. To the people who moved from Western Europe to India, how did the transition look like? Did you regret your decision?"

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'Wonder If It's Same For All Immigrants'

As the post gained traction, other expats shared similar experiences, stating they were constantly thinking about returning to their homeland.

"It depends on how much you have in your kitty," said one user, while another added: "Exact situation in both the USA and Canada. Makes me wonder if this is just the life of an immigrant. Always divided."

A third commented: "I wonder if all us immigrants are living pretty much the same life, only differentiating factor is the income level, rest every single thought is the same."

A furth said: "I've been living in Europe for 9 years and wish every day to move, but I just cannot work in India. I have lost my energy, zeal to do anything or maybe I am depressed, who knows, but if I think of India, then I think of being fed good food by mom and sleeping all day long and going for evening walks lol but not working! Europe is sad as the novelty has worn off so I am only here for the money, but I keep visiting India thrice a year."