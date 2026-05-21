Accountant Told To Stay In 'Namaste Position' With Eyes Closed In Bizarre Virtual Interview

An experienced accounting professional has shared a bizarre interview experience where they were asked to keep their hand visible on camera in a 'Namaste' position, answer questions with eyes closed for approximately 20 minutes, only to be later rejected under the false accusation of using AI.

In a now-viral social media post titled, 'Interview Experience after 7 years. Asked me hold my hands to the camera', the semi-qualified chartered accountant (CA) detailed that they were virtual interviewing in front of a panel of two people with the BPM arm of a massive, global leader in digital services and consulting.

"Before we even started, they asked me to keep my hands up and visible to the camera. I complied. Midway through, I received a strict warning: if I move my hands, the interview will be halted, and my candidature will be cancelled. To avoid any issues, I kept my hands up and folded them," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Afterwards, the second interviewer took over and ordered the candidate to close their eyes and keep them closed throughout the duration of answering the question.

"I completely lost my patience. By this point, I had been sitting with my hands up in a Namaste position for 20 continuous minutes. If anyone had walked into my room out of context, it looked like I was praying to my tablet and chanting," the accountant said.

Having snapped, the candidate said they stopped replying to the interviewers. At the end of the interview, the panel informed the candidate that the system had flagged them for using 'agentic AI' to answer the questions.

"I am a professional who takes integrity seriously. If I don't know an answer, I openly say "I don't know, but I'm willing to learn." I complied with every single one of their ridiculous, degrading requests, only for their broken proctoring software to flag me anyway. I'm honestly just stunned at the absolute lack of professional respect. Is this what interviewing for major MNCs looks like now?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users said the accountant had dodged a potentially challenging work environment if the interview was any indication.

"Would you have preferred to work at a place like this? Good early red flags detected," said one user, while another added: "If hiring managers are so paranoid about AI abuse in interviews - just pay 15k for a return flight and conduct the interview in person."

A third commented: "I think, this was a rather extreme and exaggerated way to ensure you weren't an AI or using AI to give the interview. But there are other ways to ensure that, this was just nonsense."

A fourth said: "Lunatics are ruining the interview experience. If they had so much trust issues, a smart person would call them in for interview. I was once called into an MNC interview which happened within a phonebooth setup. This way I could not cheat, interviewer was also confident."