'It's Not A Big Deal': NRI Shares Five Key Lessons For Returning To India

An NRI has gone viral after sharing five valuable lessons for those looking to return to India. In a now-viral social media post, the NRI, who has previously worked in the US, UK, and Canada in both the IT sector and FAANG, stated that returning to India was not a big deal and that adapting to the country's chaos only takes a few months, after which the family can have a much more fulfilling life than abroad.

The NRI highlighted that moving to India could be a hassle, but so was moving to a new country. They highlighted their experience at a Costco abroad, where they were stuck at the checkout with a brand-new TV and groceries because their Mastercards were rejected.

"At least for the first 6 months. The system is different...everyone is looking at you as if you are a thief but you are only trying to contact your Bank, which doesn't have a helpful customer care on a Sunday. Your wife is grumpy and your kids are hungry. And I can give several other examples which I faced in Canada or in the UK where the system was completely different," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The former expat said those returning should not expect the India they left. Modern India has efficient systems like UPI and app-based services, but it also has unique rules, like Rs 500 fines for missing a PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate.

"You will get to know that without a PUC you will be fined 500 INR. Or there is some stupid rule by Uber where they have Two meters - One by Uber and one by their Union. Or the car insurance is not as helpful as in the USA. Let it be, every country is stupid somewhere," the NRI said, adding that making mistakes in India "doesn't cost much".

The NRI advised the returnees to stop acting like 'returned Indians', adding that looking down upon those who stayed with their parents was not a healthy perspective.

"A lot of Indians opted not to go abroad. Perhaps their parents had some issues. Perhaps they worked on the local clients. Perhaps they were in a product/bank company where there was no option for going abroad. They are all as good, or smarter than you."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with the NRI's assessment, adding that remembering these tips would help the returnees.

"Lovely post. Thanks for sharing. Echoes my thoughts and experiences when I moved back to India after a decade in the US," said one user, while another added: "I totally relate to this. I hope it goes viral and a lot more people see it."

A third commented: "Wish every returning NRI thought like you and acted the way They would been much happier and would have built a positive approach in life."

A fourth said: "Thank you bro for this reminder that it is actually my own country and while it takes time to adjust back to good old safety net, it will all end up fine. In fact, there is always a knife hanging over your neck when you are on a temporary visa. Good to know there are others who think and feel like me."