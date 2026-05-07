'Feeling Stuck' In UK, NRI Wants To Return To India: 'Don't Feel Any Excitement'

An NRI man living in the UK for the last eight years said he was considering returning to India, having grown discontented with his life in a foreign land. In a social media post, the 26-year-old man detailed that he was brought to the UK by his family against his wishes when he was only 18. Despite studying and earning well, he was 'feeling stuck' in the country and wanted to return to India, where he had a 'great life'.

"I don't feel any excitement or peace in my life. Sometimes I feel like moving back to India. I spent my entire childhood and school years in India and had a great life there with my friends," the user said in a Reddit post, adding: "I left everything behind because of family pressure. Honestly, I never wanted to come to the UK in the first place."

Earning Rs 5 lakh a month after taxes, the man said he had a 'good life on paper', but the lack of a social life, including close friends, was getting to him.

"I still talk to my friends in India on calls during my days off. Whenever I tell them I'm thinking of moving back, they tell me not to, saying the situation in India isn't great right now and it's a bad decision."

The man sought the internet's help, adding that he kept thinking about moving back, especially when the ultimate goal of life is to be 'happy and at peace'.

"I don't know if quitting everything here and moving back to India would be the right decision. But I think about leaving my job and booking a flight back almost every day," he said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the responses were mixed, with a section of social media users telling him to return, while others advised the man to step back and reassess the situation.

"I completely understand what you mean. I'm turning 26 in a month and I live the UK and earn decently, and I keep thinking of moving back too," said one user while another added: "Very subjective. This should be a wholly personal decision. You came to the UK due to family pressure and are now regretting. Atleast own your future decisions."

A third commented: "Happiness comes from inside. UK is a good country with good quality of life The only issue there is the cold / winter. Move to India if you cannot deal with it. Or move to India if you can find a good job. Don't move without finding a job elsewhere you'll regret it."

A fourth said: "Keep in mind: the India you're missing is the one from when you were 18. If you go back now expecting the same thing, it might feel different."