'Unable To Bear Stress': NRI Wants To Return To India After 8 Years Abroad

An NRI man living in the US for the last eight years said he was considering resigning from his current job and returning to India after being unable to handle the stress and depression. In a social media post, the 36-year-old techie with seven years of experience detailed that they were struggling with health issues amid a toxic work environment.

"While things were going well initially, everything changed since last year. Toxic management, extreme stress and pressure due to AI push, office politics, etc., anyway, in total I have about 7 YoE now (5+ here in US)," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie admitted never having a proper support structure in life, confessing he could no longer manage daily stress on his own.

"Through schooling, bachelor's, India work experience, and then here in the US, at this point, I just don't have the strength to be alone anymore while constantly fighting the stress at work," the techie said.

"I'm already taking high BP medications and antidepressants since last year. Every morning when starting the day I feel like I'll end up having a stroke. I've also started disliking tech with each day now."

The man sought the internet's help in planning their future course of action, adding that he was willing to take a low-paying job in India.

"I'm happy to take up any low-paying job too in India, with a better work-life balance. I am feeling completely lost, helpless and nowhere to go. Please share your thoughts and opinions."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Never Doubt'

As the post gained traction, social media users urged the techie to take care of their mental health and return home if it meant staying closer to friends and family.

"Returning is not a bad idea at all. Since you mentioned you are taking high BP medications, just curious, do you do any exercise? I personally have benefited a lot from exercising- it helped me feel better," said one user, while another added: "Never doubt a move that brings you closer to your loved ones and improves your health."

A third commented: "Whether you return to India or not, do consider taking job with less stress, even with low pay. You have worked enough, it is time for you to take it easy and focus on yourself, you need a job that can support that."

A fourth said: "Nothing is as important as your mental health. You are in the prime of your life. You have peak physical energy, enough years of experience under your belt. And savings. You also don't have kids or a wife to take care of."