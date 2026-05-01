Sending Children To School In Scorching Heat? Here's A Safety Guide For Staying Healthy

The harsh summer season continues to impact several parts of India, including the central, eastern, and northwestern regions. Over the years, heatwave conditions in India have become more frequent, prolonged, and severe, raising concerns about public health. Intense heat increases the risk of several serious health conditions for individuals of all age groups. However, children are particularly vulnerable to heatwaves due to their unique physiological and behavioural differences, which make it harder for them to cool down. With summer vacation still 15 to 20 days away and temperatures remaining high, children are at increased risk of dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and other heat-related issues. If you are sending your kids to school during these hot summer days, here is a comprehensive guide to keep them safe.

A guide to keep children safe during hot summer days

Heatwaves can have a significant impact on children attending school, affecting their health in more ways than one. Excessive heat can lead to severe dehydration, heatstroke and worsen existing conditions in children.

Here's a complete guide for parents to help keep school-going children safe during extreme heat:

1. Prepare well for school

Dress appropriately: Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing to help keep children cool.

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing to help keep children cool. Use sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 on exposed skin, even on cloudy days, to protect against sunburn. However, it is essential to choose a sunscreen suitable for children's skin.

Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 on exposed skin, even on cloudy days, to protect against sunburn. However, it is essential to choose a sunscreen suitable for children's skin. Hat and sunglasses: Encourage children to wear wide-brimmed hats and UV-protection sunglasses when outside.

2. Hydration

Encourage regular water intake: Teach children to drink water frequently throughout the day.

Teach children to drink water frequently throughout the day. Pack water bottles: Send children to school with refillable water bottles to ensure they stay hydrated. Encourage drinking water every 20 minutes.

Send children to school with refillable water bottles to ensure they stay hydrated. Encourage drinking water every 20 minutes. Healthy snacks: Include hydrating snacks like fruits (watermelon, oranges) in their lunch.

3. Educate them

Educate children on the symptoms of heat exhaustion (dizziness, headache, nausea) so they can recognise and report them.

4. Communicate with schools

Talk to teachers and school staff: Discuss any concerns about how the school is managing during extreme heat, especially regarding outdoor activities and hydration.

Discuss any concerns about how the school is managing during extreme heat, especially regarding outdoor activities and hydration. Request cool-down areas: Make sure that the school has designated cool areas where children can rest during high temperatures.

5. Create a cool environment at home

Air conditioning: Use air conditioning if available. If not, consider fans or cooling methods like damp cloths and cool showers.

Use air conditioning if available. If not, consider fans or cooling methods like damp cloths and cool showers. Cool down routines: Encourage children to relax in cool, shaded areas indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

6. Plan for emergencies

Emergency contacts: Have a list of contacts in case your child feels unwell at school.

Have a list of contacts in case your child feels unwell at school. Heat-related illness plan: Know the steps to take if a child shows signs of heat-related illness, including cooling them down and seeking medical attention if necessary.

7. Encourage healthy habits

Rest and sleep: Ensure children get enough sleep, as fatigue can make them more susceptible to heat fatigue.

Ensure children get enough sleep, as fatigue can make them more susceptible to heat fatigue. Nutrition: Promote a balanced diet to help children stay healthy and energetic.

By taking these proactive steps, parents can significantly reduce the risk posed by extreme heat to their children, ensuring they remain safe, comfortable, and able to learn effectively during their school days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.