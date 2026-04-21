Despite $120,000 Job Offer, NRI Wants To Return To India: "I Am Too Depressed"

An NRI who recently completed their master's degree and landed a $120,000 (Rs 1.12 crore) job offer in the US said they wanted to return to India as soon as possible. In a social media post, the user detailed that they received the job offer in Austin, Texas, but wanted to return home due to depression caused by the loneliness of living in a foreign land.

"Hey guys, need a help badly. I'm about to finish my MS from Indiana. Got 120k (100k base) offer in Austin. I have about 40k dollar loan pending," the user said in a Reddit post.

The NRI sought the internet's help on how to go about the transition and asked how much they needed to save before leaving the US.

"I'm too depressed right now and just want to save as much as possible before returning. Could someone give me rough estimate about how much will I have in-hand & how much can I save roughly in 3/4 years?"

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that paying off the loan, especially in USD, should be the priority for the NRI prior to returning home.

"Given your goal of leaving the US as soon as possible with a 40k loan i'd give myself at least two years of space to pay it back," said one user, while another added: "Clearing the loan and saving approximately 125k is achievable. No state taxes is an added bonus. Since you can't get by without a car in Texas, buy a beater car, and have flatmates. Do not get a brand new or a fairly used car."

A third commented: "I was able to save $150k with $72k job in Florida in four years, lived very frugally like a student in shared accommodation and without a car, no fancy trips & restaurants, was able to cap the monthly expenses to $1k a month."

A fourth said: "Your primary objective should be to pay off your loan while you can earn in USD. Try to make friends who have similar interests. Austin is good place for outdoor activities. That should help your current mental health situation."