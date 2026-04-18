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NASA Nighttime Map Shows UP-Bihar Belt As One Of Earth's Brightest Spots, Internet Stunned

Social media users were stunned as the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar belt emerged as one of the brightest spots on NASA's nighttime satellite map.

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NASA Nighttime Map Shows UP-Bihar Belt As One Of Earth's Brightest Spots, Internet Stunned
NASA released a global map showing nighttime light changes from 2014 to 2022 using satellite data.
  • NASA released a global map showing changes in Earth's nighttime light from 2014 to 2022
  • Scientists analyzed 1.6 million satellite images using a new algorithm and VIIRS data
  • Nighttime light increased notably in northern India, especially Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
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NASA on Monday (Apr 13) released a new global map based on satellite imagery, showing how nighttime light on Earth changed from 2014 to 2022. Scientists analysed 1.6 million satellite images collected every night for nine years to picture Earth. The findings revealed that nighttime light levels increased in northern India due to urban development, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Led by Tian Li and Zhe Zhu at the University of Connecticut, the scientists used a new algorithm to analyse the images captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS). The golden areas indicate brighter nighttime lights, while the purple areas indicate nighttime lights.

India, China, the Middle East, and Central America are mostly gold, while the United States has gold areas on the west and more purple and white on the east. Meanwhile, Europe was mostly purple, highlighting that the region witnessed dimming during this period.

Social media users were quick to point out that the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar belt emerged as one of the brightest spots, not only in India, but across the globe.

"Wait...Bihar is one of the most or maybe the brightest spot in the world??" said one user, while another added: "Bihar, the land of enlightenment is the brightest."

A third commented: "That brightening of the UP-Bihar belt is the most astounding thing India has achieved in the last 10-15 years. Getting electricity to every nook & cranny, increasing the industry, fastest rising per capita in India, and the population density that's benefiting all, shine through directly into space."

A fourth said: "I criticise Bihar a lot, and I am not happy with the new CM, but on this front, the work has been amazing. With such population density, to provide 21-23 hours of uninterrupted electricity in normal days, which used to be 6-8 hours, is phenomenal."

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Nighttime Satellite Imagery

The study covered most of the inhabited world, from latitudes between 60 degrees south and 70 degrees north. The scientists were able to capture light sources down to the scale of a toll booth on a dark highway.

“Unlocking energy sector insights is just one way NASA data is advancing national security interests at a critical time,” said Miguel Roman, deputy director for atmospheres and data systems at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “Earth at night has so much to teach us.”

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NASA Nighttime Light Map, Uttar Pradesh-Bihar, Satellite Imagery 2014-2022
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