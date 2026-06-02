<i>Chunnari Chunnari</i> Composers Break Silence Amid Rs 400-Crore Legal Row: "People Ask, '<i>Darr Lagta Hai</i>?'"

David Dhawan's upcoming comic caper Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, led by Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, has been embroiled in a legal dispute over the alleged unauthorised use of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's Chunari Chunari from Biwi No. 1. Music composers Akshay and co-writer-singer IP Singh recently opened up on the ongoing legal battle between Vashu Bhagnani and his allegations against Tips Music, brothers Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani, and David Dhawan. They reacted to the internet being divided over the new Chunnari Chunnari, and said they only came on board with a clear intent.

Challenges Faced Amid Chunnari Chunnari Controversy And Internet Reactions

Asked about the commercial pressure and challenges amid the ongoing legal battle and mixed reactions on social media, IP Singh and Akshay shares their perspective.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, IP Singh said, "The intent is what matters. From the moment we got the brief for Chunnari Chunnari, we were excited. I know people also ask, ki aapke paas yeh aata hai, toh aap ghabraate ho, darr lagta hai? (If you have this, do you get nervous or feel scared?). I am being absolutely honest, Akshay aur main uss ke baare mein baat nahi karte (Akshay and I do not talk about it). It's a song jo aap sunn ke bade hue ho, toh usme hum kuch contribute kar paaye. Toh hum apne best intent ke saath jaate hain; baaki kisi ko pasand aa sakta hai, kisi ko nahi - that is out of our control. (We have grown up listening to these songs. So we go with our best intent.)"

He continues, "What is in our control is that we give our 100% and we just try to maintain the essence of the song and deliver something new along with it."

Akshay, who was part of the music production and co-wrote the lyrics with IP Singh, adds, "I was just thinking, on the day this song came out, the same day we were performing here in Bali, and we just dropped the song randomly, just to test the audience. Everyone went nuts. When you're on that floor and the beats, the new production kicks in, any other song is so iconic.

"So that kind of also gives us that ki log ko pasand aa raha hai (People are liking it). Obviously there will be people; art is subjective, right? You are subjective towards art, towards any art form. So it's fine, it's fine. We're just focusing on our next set of songs," says Akshay.

On The Creative Brief To "Reimagine" Classics

There will always be divided opinion when classic chartbusters return in a new landscape.

How does the creative brief for a song that has to be made more palatable to a new audience differ from something made from scratch?

Akshay says, "It's always about paying homage to the original creator. That emotion is something you can never take away from the song, and you're not supposed to either, because we have also grown up with these songs, even before we touched any of them."

He continues, "The idea is to keep the emotions of the song intact, and present and package it in a way that is relevant to the newer generation and audience. Sonically, there's a lot of treatment and changes which are tweaked or done to make it palatable to the current sound."

IP Singh adds, "Whatever we do, that essence, that love for these legendary tunes should reflect in our songs. So we try - that's the intent. Intent is very important, I think. And yeah, that's what we try to do. And this is what we got this time from that."

On David Dhawan And How He Re-Defined 90s Music

Known as the 'King of Comedy', David Dhawan's films were high on slapstick humour and colourful landscapes, further elevated with foot-tapping songs.

From Coolie No. 1 with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, to Biwi No. 1 and Judwaa with Salman Khan, they were absolute laugh-riots.

IP Singh and Akshay also have fond memories of growing up on these songs and what made them iconic.

IP Singh says, "Just the whole of our childhood. David sir's films, you know, are going to be entertaining. It's going to be fun. It's going to make you forget your life for those two-three hours."

Akshay adds, "I think all our childhood jokes were picked up from these movies, right? We see how it started, and the way these characters were also made. But even though, look, you have to mind and then go for the film. But if you now think, actually, a lot of thought has gone into it. From what you've heard, he was also a director and editor. So the way he cuts the film, it makes sense how it can be made funny even with small beats."

On Varun Dhawan Acing The Comedy Genre

Varun Dhawan has had critically acclaimed films like October and Badlapur in his repertoire; however, there's just something ingrained in him that makes him a perfect fit for the David Dhawan genre of films - above all, the out-and-out comedy entertainers.

IP Singh says, "He is absolutely a ball of energy. Very encouraging, very inclusive. He doesn't need to prove the variety of work that he has done. For me, seeing him in October was wow. He's so warm and courteous, and also, there are feedbacks in, but they always let us do our thing and what we feel is best for the song."

The Internet Divided Over The OG And New Chunnari Chunnari Versions

It took almost no time for the trolling to begin, though reactions were mixed. What remains unchanged is that the remake only made many miss Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen even more.

Over the years, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan have delivered several chartbusters. From the hit songs of the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 such as Chunari Chunari, Ishq Sona Hai and Mehboob Mere, to the 2002 film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, which had hits like Bindiya Chamka Chudi Khanke and Kya Hua Tujhe. Then came the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, which had Dil Di Nazar, Laga Prem Rog and Sajan Tumse Pyaar.

The Controversy

Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment alleged that the song Chunari Chunari was used in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without prior consent. The producer held a virtual press conference in light of the fresh legal battle with David Dhawan and music label Tips.

The lawsuit filed by Vashu Bhagnani in Katihar, Bihar, centres on the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan. Bhagnani filed a suit against Tips Industries and associated parties, alleging unauthorised use of intellectual property linked to older hit films such as Biwi No. 1.

In a statement on Instagram, Tips addressed the allegations by Pooja Entertainment, saying, "We wish to inform the public at large regarding the allegations made by Puja Entertainment (India) Limited ("PEIL") against Tips Music Limited ("Tips") concerning the alleged infringement of copyright and the use of the songs 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai' in the forthcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'"

The company further asserted, "Tips categorically maintains that it is the absolute and lawful owner of the relevant copyrights and associated rights in the said works. PEIL's allegations are disputed. Tips clarifies that it has taken all necessary and appropriate steps in accordance with law, including obtaining relief from the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 22 May 2026."

The statement concluded, "Tips remains committed to protecting its rights and is actively pursuing all appropriate legal remedies in consultation with its legal advisors and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."

Reacting to this, Pooja Entertainment's counsel told NDTV, "We have just come to know about the order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. The said order was obtained without serving us or informing us about the proceedings. Therefore, we are in the process of filing an application for vacating the said order, as it was obtained without our knowledge and without placing the complete facts and merits of the matter before the Honourable Court."

Vashu Bhagnani (producer of Biwi No. 1) filed a Rs 400-crore suit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S. Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan.

On May 23, the trailer of the film was unveiled in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and producer. Speaking at the trailer launch, producer Ramesh Taurani addressed concerns after being served a legal notice. "There is no problem in this. Whatever we had has been sorted," Taurani said, adding that no promotional activities or the film's release would be halted. He added, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it."

Last week, Vashu Bhagnani filed another suit seeking urgent and sweeping injunctive relief restraining the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming and further commercial exploitation of the film and its promotional material containing the disputed songs, including Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Dubey said, "We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs 400 crores against Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled."

He further explained, "Earlier, the rights to movies were based on agreements. Today, music companies buy the songs from the big producers or the lyricists who make the songs or create the songs. At that time, the agreements with Tips allowed only audio rights. In 2018, Tips had emailed us and asked for visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle."

According to a press release, Pooja Entertainment has also sought directions for the removal of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai from the film and its promotional material, along with a demand to change the title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The production house has further demanded an additional Rs 100 crore as damages if Tips Industries Limited and David Dhawan fail to comply with these demands and continue exploiting the disputed works.

About IP Singh And Akshay

Music composer-producer duo Akshay Raheja and IP Singh made a striking Bollywood debut with the reimagined version of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai in Rhea Kapoor's Crew, led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The song quickly became a key part of the film's music and, as time passed, Diljit Dosanjh made it a concert staple. They also created the original track Dar Ba Dar in Crew. The duo is also popular for starting the trend of 'fashion music' where they create tracks for the runway.

They are currently in the limelight for the reimagined Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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