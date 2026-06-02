Vashu Bhagnani Recalls He Gifted Cars To David Dhawan And Govinda After <i>Coolie No 1</i> Success Amid <i>Chunnari Chunnari</i> Row

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, who filed a Rs 400 crore suit against Tips Music, brothers Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani, and David Dhawan for the alleged unauthorised use of Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai in the film Hai Jawani Toh Isha Hona Hai, shared a long public statement reinforcing his views on work ethics and professionalism in the industry.

Bhagnani said he had proposed gifting cars to David Dhawan and Govinda in a joint partnership with Tips Entertainment after Coolie No. 1 fared well at the box office. Tips was the 50 percent partner in the project, but Ramesh Taurani did not agree with his proposal.

Bhagnani went ahead and gifted the cars on his own.

"I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do," Bhagnani said.

He added that the episode reflected a principle he has followed throughout his career — recognising and rewarding the people who contribute to a project's success.

Sharing anecdotes from the bygone era, Bhagnani said he wanted to recognise the people who contributed to that success.

Reflecting on his early years in the business, Bhagnani said his relationship with the Taurani family dates back to a period before he entered film production.

He explained that he had already established himself in the audio cassette industry and built significant connections within the entertainment sector before launching Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment.

"Before entering films, I had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong relationships within the entertainment industry. My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani.

"Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently," Bhagnani said.

The statement comes shortly after Pooja Entertainment dismissed reports claiming a legal standoff with PVR INOX Pictures over an alleged ₹100 crore refundable advance linked to Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In an Instagram post, the production house termed the reports "entirely inaccurate" and maintained that its relationship with the exhibition giant remains cordial.