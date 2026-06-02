Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj's Ashram In Vrindavan After IPL Win

After a splendid win in the IPL against the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on Monday.

The couple reached Premanand Maharaj's Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan and sought his blessings. Several pictures from their visit made their way onto social media, showing Virat and Anushka stepping out of the ashram after meeting the spiritual guru.

Dressed in simple outfits, the couple kept their faces covered with masks. Frequent visitors to Vrindavan, Virat and Anushka often seek Premanand Maharaj's life lessons to navigate life beyond fame and success.

Anushka shared a loved-up picture to celebrate her husband's historic victory. In the picture, Anushka is seen planting a kiss on Virat's forehead while the couple hold the trophy together.

In another video, Kohli is seen dancing his heart out while Anushka records him on her phone. Dinesh Karthik also joins Kohli in the celebratory dance.

Chasing a modest target of 156 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the veteran batter smashed an unbeaten 75 to take RCB home with 12 balls to spare. He sealed the win with a four followed by a six down the ground, then broke into a unique celebration.

Kohli's words of praise

Kohli said the current RCB group has balance and strength.

"All the batsmen shipped in as well. I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we are an all‑around strong team and that's why we have the confidence we have on the field right now," he said.

Kohli added that this final felt very different from last year's.

"I said to a few of the boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year; we knew what kind of ability we have in the group," he said.

"We topped the table; there's a reason why we got here first and we just said one thing - if we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the competition and that's why we've done well so far. In the group stage we ended up topping the league, and the skill sets we have, the maturity and composure of the guys showed through again tonight. It was a clinical performance throughout the tournament," Kohli said.

Personal life

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since 2017. They are parents to a son, Akaay, and a daughter, Vamika.