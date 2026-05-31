US-Based NRI Explains Why Most Indians Abroad Never Return Home: "Next To Impossible"

A video shared by US-based NRI Nitin has sparked a massive discussion online as he explained why many Indians who move abroad never come back to India permanently. In the viral clip, Nitin spoke about the aspirations that many Indians have when they move abroad – to earn enough money, build a corpus and then come back to India. But he said the reality is often a lot more complicated.

Drawing from his own experience of living abroad for 15 years, Nitin said many expatriates set financial targets for themselves, believing they will move back once they achieve them. Over time, however, those goals tend to shift as people become accustomed to higher earnings, greater purchasing power, and a more predictable financial environment.

"I'll earn 5–8 crores, and after that, I'll go back to India. Brother, this is next to impossible. It's been 15 years for me today, and every time I think that once I earn 5–8 crores and keep it in the bank, I will leave, which is next to impossible," he said.

He pointed to the significant income gap between countries like the United States and India. According to Nitin, even workers in entry-level or gig-economy jobs in the US can earn several thousand dollars a month. After covering essential expenses such as rent, insurance, and utilities, many are still able to save a meaningful portion of their income and send money home.

By comparison, he noted that similar jobs in India generally offer much lower salaries, making it far harder to maintain the same standard of living or build wealth at a comparable pace. As a result, many people find it difficult to justify returning after becoming accustomed to the financial stability and lifestyle available abroad.

Watch the video here:

The video struck a chord within the NRI community and triggered a broader conversation about the so-called "Return to India" plan. Many professionals living overseas argued that even a savings corpus of Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore no longer guarantees long-term financial security in India, given rising living costs, expensive real estate, and the growing cost of private education.

Others, however, pointed out that financial considerations are only part of the equation. For some NRIs, the desire to be closer to ageing parents, reconnect with their cultural roots and enjoy the support systems available in India continues to outweigh economic advantages abroad, prompting them to eventually make the move back home.