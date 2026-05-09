Indian Woman Says US Became Her "Second Home" After A Year Abroad

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared an emotional reflection on returning to India after spending a year abroad, saying the experience changed her understanding of home, belonging and personal growth. Shivani Sukale took to Instagram to post a video about her first trip back to India after moving to the US. In the clip, she spoke about missing her family and familiar surroundings, while also realising how deeply her new life abroad had become a part of her.

Speaking about her journey home, Shivani said that after one year in the US, she finally returned to India last December and thought she was prepared for the emotions. She said that during the flight, all she could think about was her Ajji, family, friends, bedroom and even the small garden on her balcony. Shivani added that every little thing she once took for granted suddenly felt extremely precious.

She further explained that living abroad had changed her in many ways within a short period. Shivani said that one year abroad “hits different” as she switched homes twice, lived in two different states, travelled, worked, matured and made unexpected friendships. She added that although she was excited to return home, she also felt a strange guilt, as if she was leaving something behind.

Watch Video Here:

Reflecting on her emotional confusion about where home truly was, Shivani said she still could not call one place home. However, after landing in India and meeting her family, she realised she was not choosing between two homes.

She said that somewhere between moving states and missing home, the new country had quietly become a second home without her even realising it. Shivani described it as a different kind of comfort and admitted that she “definitely didn't see that one coming.”