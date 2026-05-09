Bengaluru Man Returns To India After 6 Years In Germany, Says "Comfort Is Not Enough"

A Bengaluru-based techie has sparked a debate on social media after sharing why he returned to India despite living in Germany for six years. The man, identified as Tanuj, took to X to reflect on his experience of living in Germany. He said the country offered clean roads, better work life balance, peaceful surroundings and predictable systems, but he still chose to come back to India.

Tanuj said that although India has traffic, pollution, noise, chaos, endless crowds and several other problems, there is also something difficult to explain about the country. According to him, India offers energy, emotions, family, festivals, spontaneity and a feeling that life is constantly happening around people. He added that sometimes comfort alone is not enough and people also want to feel alive.

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I lived in Germany for 6 years.



> Clean roads

> Better work-life balance

> Peaceful life

> Predictable systems



But I still returned to India.



> Yes, India has traffic

> Pollution

> Noise

> Chaos

> Endless crowds

> & n number of other problems



And I won't deny, sometimes I… — Tanuj (@tanujDE3180) May 8, 2026

Social Media Reaction

His post received mixed reactions online. Many social media users said his words captured the emotional connection many Indians living abroad continue to feel towards their home country.

One user commented, "This civilization once gave the world philosophy, mathematics, medicine and ideas centuries ahead of their time."

Another user noted, "Home is where the heart is, I guess India's got that for you."

"Agreed with you - it's about how you connect with that place," added a third user.