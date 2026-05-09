Indian Woman Shocked By US Travel Costs, Says Earning In Rupees And Spending In Dollars' Feels Stressful

An Indian woman has triggered a discussion online after talking about how expensive travelling in the United States felt while earning in Indian rupees. Aakriti Pandey shared a video on Instagram where she explained that converting every expense from dollars to Indian rupees made the trip feel costly and stressful for her.

In the video, she said the world had become expensive for Indians and added that after recently comparing the Malaysian Ringgit and Thai Baht with the Indian rupee, she now found the US even more expensive. She mentioned that one US dollar was equal to around Rs 93 to Rs 95 and said the trip was making her question her life.

Aakriti also spoke about transportation expenses and said public transport felt almost non-existent in some situations. She shared that landing at midnight led to high travel costs, adding that she paid $67 just to reach her hotel or motel.

Talking about food and coffee prices, she said it felt like the right time to take a caffeine break because even a basic coffee at a convenience store cost around three to four dollars. She added that in India, people could get fancy coffee beans with almond milk for a similar price.

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She further said that she and her companions wanted to have dosa for breakfast, but three dosas in the Bay Area cost them $57, which was around Rs 5,300.

Aakriti also responded to people who advise travellers not to convert expenses into Indian rupees while travelling abroad. She questioned how someone earning in rupees could avoid converting costs while spending in dollars.

She added that visiting the US becomes much easier when expenses are covered through company funding or sponsorships, otherwise it can create financial anxiety.

In the caption of her post, Aakriti wrote that earning in rupees while spending in dollars and converting every meal and cab ride caused anxiety. She also questioned whether others experienced similar money-related stress and added that her friends working in the US would probably laugh at her concerns.