Watch: Woman Travelling Without Ticket Argues With Train Staff, Railways Responds

A woman, allegedly travelling without a ticket, was seen arguing with an Indian Railways staff member in a train. The video sparked outrage on social media, with users asking authorities to take appropriate action against her. The woman, whose identity hasn't been revealed, argued with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) when asked about the ticket. She even claimed that the staff member was misbehaving with her.

When TTE asked about the ticket, the woman aggressively responded, "Andhe ho kya (Are you blind)". She even tried to divert the conversation by mentioning dirty bathrooms on the train. The TTE then asked fellow passengers if he had misbehaved. Another woman, who was present there, said that he was doing an "authentic job".

"Mahila ke adhikaar ka durupyog mat kijiye ki kisiko aap kuch bhi keh doge (Don't misuse women's rights to say anything to anyone)," another passenger was heard saying.

The altercation went on for a long time, but the woman failed to show her ticket. She also tried to hit the staff member.

"Firstly, she is travelling without a ticket. Secondly, with this attitude. As she knows nothing is going to happen," read the caption of the video, which was shared by Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) on X. "Women's empowerment ke naam pr misuse of law! Any action will be taken?"

"We regret inconvenience! This is not the type of experience that Railways strive to deliver. Please share details (PNR/UTS No.) and mobile no. preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in for speedy redressal," Railway Seva, an official support account, responded.

The video was uploaded on September 17; however, NDTV can't confirm the exact date and time of the incident.

Social media reaction

The video sparked outrage, with one user saying, "These type of women know they get away easily after playing the victim card. RPF don't take action coz they will accuse them also for harrasment!! Law should be equal for serial violaters."

"This isn't empowerment, it's forced entitlement.. Women card+ Law card+ helpless = Entitled for capturing seats.. If law is misused in the name of women's empowerment, it only weakens genuine cases. Authorities must act, otherwise such behaviour will keep mocking the system.. PUT HER BEHIND THE BARS," another user wrote.

"There should be a heavy crackdown on ticket less traveller's and the ones who break laws like smoking/berating other passengers/creating rukus whenever captured with video proof. They should be put on a social scheme black list and removed from govt jobs with immediate effect," a third user wrote.