AI-Generated Video Shows World Leaders At PM Modi's Birthday Party, Internet Calls It "Cutest"

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, an AI-generated video of his birthday party, labelled as "Modi Ji Birthday Bash", is winning hearts online. The video reimagines PM Modi with world leaders as adorable babies. From Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the world leaders have wished him with unique gifts in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video starts with Meloni giving a gift that looks like a toffee, with "Melody" written on it. PM Modi and Meloni share a warm and friendly connection, affectionately dubbed "#Melodi" by social media users.

Baby versions of the US President Donald Trump and Putin are seen giving a gift of tariffs and a toy form of the S-400 missile system, respectively. The video shows Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The AI video featured Indian politicians like opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read | On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, A Throwback Video Shows Rare Moment With His Mother

"From ladoos bigger than our cheeks to hugs warmer than our tiny arms, baby leaders from across the world - Meloni, Trump, Putin, Xi Jinping - and our very own baby netas have gathered for one grand, giggly celebration," the user wrote in the caption.

Social media reaction

The video received huge traction online, with the internet calling it the "Cutest". One user wrote, "Okay, this is genuinely wonderful n sweet. Major credit to the creative mind behind this, You have made my day!"

"I saw it like 10 times already, fantastic," another wrote. A third user said, "Wonderful way to say happy birthday to wonderful leader Modi ji."

World Leaders Wish PM Modi

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

In a video message, Luxon stated, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Meloni wished Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his leadership and vision, calling him a "source of inspiration".

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin said, "Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage," he said. "I highly appreciate our close camaraderie relations."

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu said in a video message: "Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life."

US President Donald Trump

Trump dialled PM Modi on his birthday eve. The Indian PM thanked Trump on X, saying: "Like you, I am fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights."

Trump also shared a post on social media, writing, "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job."