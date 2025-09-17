On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, A Throwback Video Shows Rare Moment With His Mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a deeply emotional bond with his mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 99. PM Modi has spoken fondly of his mother, highlighting her strength and simplicity. He also talked about her extraordinary influence on his life.

A video of PM Modi with his mother, dating back to 1992, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a Modi Archive (@modiarchive). On his 75th birthday, let's take a look at this rare video.

Watch it here:

Narendra Modi with his mother. pic.twitter.com/tbA4XiScvy — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 2, 2025

PM Modi's emotional bond with his mother

PM Modi became emotional talking about his mother's struggles during a 2015 town hall with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. The world saw a different side of PM Modi when he struggled to control his emotions after Zuckerberg asked him about his mother.

"My mother is not educated but keeps in touch with world events through news on TV," he said before pausing to wipe tears.

"Otherwise, she did not know anything. When we were small, to support us, she used to clean utensils in the houses of the neighbours, fetch water, do labour work... You can imagine how much hardship a mother must have faced to raise her children."

"And this is not just in the case of Narendra Modi. There are lakhs of such mothers in India who have dedicated their entire lives to the dreams of their children."

PM Modi used to visit her mother to seek her blessings before significant milestones, like assuming office as Prime Minister in 2014 and filing nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Her mother instilled values like resilience, focus on "garib kalyan" and respect for sanitation workers. Modi recalls her advising him against taking bribes when he became Gujarat's Chief Minister.