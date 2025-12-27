India Opens Helpline Centre In Toronto Days After Indian Woman's Murder

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has launched a centre to assist women in distress, days after a 30-year-old Indian woman was found dead in Canada with her partner being the prime suspect. The “One Stop Centre For Women” (OSCW) will help women - Indian passport holders only - with cases concerning "domestic violence, abuse, family conflict, abandonment, exploitation and legal challenges, among others."

The centre aims to provide coordinated, beneficiary-focused support, connecting women to timely and appropriate assistance, the consulate said in a statement. Services include immediate counselling, psycho-social support, legal guidance and access to relevant community and social services in Canada. All interventions are carried out in compliance with local Canadian laws.

A woman-centred administrator will oversee operations to ensure “safe, dignified and comprehensive assistance to women in need", providing support on a means-tested basis.

This includes prompt handling of distress calls through a 24x7 helpline, counselling, emotional support through empanelled NGOs and financial assistance as per the Government of India's rules.

The OSCW operates from the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

Days before the launch of the OSCW in Toronto, a 30-year-old Indian woman was killed in Toronto. Canadian authorities have issued a nationwide warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who is wanted in connection with the first-degree murder of Himanshi Khurana.

Police responded to a missing person report from the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street W area on December 19, around 10.40 pm. On December 20, around 6.30 am, officers found the woman's body inside a residence, and the death was classified as a homicide.

Authorities confirmed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other. Images of both Ghafoori and Khurana have been released to the public as part of the search. As per reports, the two were reportedly in a relationship.