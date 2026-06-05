Parthiban Meets Chief Minister Vijay Months After Taking A Dig At Trisha Krishnan

Actor-director Parthiban recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, months after he took a dig at Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the actor-turned-politician. Not only did Parthiban meet the new Chief Minister, he also gifted him a painting and a handwritten letter. Pictures of their meeting have surfaced on social media.

In one photo, Parthiban is seen posing with Vijay. The customised picture shows Vijay in royal attire standing beside a throne. In the handwritten letter in Tamil, Parthiban congratulated Vijay on his inspiring journey from stardom to the political arena.

What Parthiban Said About Trisha

In March, Parthiban was asked about Trisha after she made a joint appearance with Vijay at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai, which triggered rampant speculation.

At the event, he was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously collaborated with. When a picture of Trisha appeared on the screen, Parthiban did not use her name. Instead, referring to her role as Kundavai, he remarked, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That's good. Don't let her come out."

Later, Parthiban took to his X account and apologised for his remarks.

Trisha Hit Back At Parthiban

Trisha did not let the comment go unnoticed. "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant," she wrote on X.

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at," she added.

About Vijay–Trisha Relationship Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's most popular pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have repeatedly proved the onscreen pair's box-office pull.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited onscreen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

According to internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked on social media in recent months. But neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing speculation.

Trisha attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony last month, keeping the rumours alive.