Rs 3,52,000 Before Moving In: Gurgaon Tenant Breaks Down Shocking Cost Of Renting A Flat

A Reddit user's detailed account of spending Rs 3,52,000 to secure a rented flat in Gurgaon has sparked widespread discussion online about the rising hidden costs of renting homes in major Indian cities.

The user shared that he recently quit his job and carefully tracked every rupee spent while searching for a 2BHK apartment in Gurgaon's Sector 60 to 66 area. The flat he finally rented costs Rs 90,000 per month.

According to the post, the biggest expense during the search was the brokerage fee, which came to Rs 45,000, equal to 15 days of rent. He also lost Rs 10,000 in token money after allegedly being rejected because he was a bachelor.

Apart from that, he spent Rs 4,200 on Uber rides while visiting 14 different flats. He estimated losing around Rs 20,000 due to three workdays missed during the house hunt. Food expenses near property locations added another Rs 3,100, while phone calls and mobile data cost around Rs 400.

The user said the direct cost of simply finding a flat crossed Rs 82,000. When added to the Rs 1.8 lakh security deposit and the first month's rent of Rs 90,000, the total amount paid before moving in reached Rs 3.52 lakh.

He also criticised the state of Gurgaon's rental market, claiming many brokers had never personally visited the flats they advertised. He alleged several listings used outdated photographs and some properties had already been rented out despite still being promoted online.

The post has resonated with many social media users, with several sharing similar experiences of high brokerage fees, misleading listings and unexpected costs while searching for rental homes in Gurgaon.