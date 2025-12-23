Why Most Indians Will Never Buy A Home in Gurugram, And That's By Design

If your household income doesn't touch Rs 2.5-3 lakh per month, forget buying a home in Gurugram: it was never meant for you, says real estate advisor and SuperAcrez founder Sameer Singhai.

Calling for a reality check, Singhai laid out the hard math behind homeownership in one of India's priciest urban markets. "That's not arrogance. That's economics," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

According to Singhai, a typical successful homebuyer in Gurugram in 2025 fits a very specific profile: a dual-income family earning between Rs 2.5-5 lakh monthly, with savings worth Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore, taking out a home loan of Rs 3-5 crore. Even then, many still rely on financial support from parents to bridge the final gap.

"Even with Rs 3 lakh monthly income, it's still a tight squeeze," he notes. "Without savings or family backing? Nearly impossible."

Unlike other Indian cities, Gurugram doesn't operate on national economic trends, he argues. "It doesn't run on averages. It runs on purchasing power." That purchasing power comes primarily from high-earning professionals: CXOs, startup founders, NRIs, expats, and senior executives with deep reserves of income and capital.

This disconnect between national sentiment and local reality is what makes Gurugram a different kind of real estate market. While the rest of the country may face concerns around job losses, property corrections, or economic slowdowns, Singhai says those headlines don't directly affect Gurugram.

"Gurugram's demand isn't driven by population growth. It's driven by income concentration and scarcity of land," he explains. High incomes sustain demand, limited land restricts supply, and foreign investment particularly from NRIs acts as a buffer against local downturns.

As a result, property prices in Gurugram remain resilient. "Demand doesn't vanish in slowdowns. Prices don't collapse on headlines. Resale stays liquid and strong," he says.

Singhai, an ex-banker with nearly two decades in financial services, now advises clients on navigating the premium housing segment. His pitch is clear: focus on data, not emotion. "I help buyers cut the noise and focus on the numbers," he writes.

His services include affordability assessments based on income, identifying suitable micro-markets in Gurugram, and demystifying property investments using data, not WhatsApp forwards or speculative advice.

His message is blunt: "Most people can't afford Gurugram. And that's exactly why Gurugram holds value."