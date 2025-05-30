"Good Amount Of Grind, Grit Must": Women Cadets On NDA Journey

Emotions ran high during the Passing Out Parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) as over 300 male cadets were joined by the first ever group of women cadets to graduate from the tri-services institute.

Among the 17 women cadets to graduate from NDA was Shriti Daksh, who secured the highest rank in the Bachelor of Arts stream. For her, the journey at the academy was overwhelming and a roller-coaster of emotions. She said the difference between men and women was never really felt during training. "Everyone was treated the same. We (women cadets) were integrated gradually and trained in every aspect," she told NDTV.

Another cadet Ishita Sangwan was thankful for the guidance of training officers and coursemates since she joined the institute in 2022, after the Supreme Court allowed women's enrolment in the NDA. "We knew nothing about fauj (army). Our officers and coursemates hand-held us. They have seen me from morning to evening and now it feels like we have always known each other," she said.

For Srishti Singh, the journey of a cadet was one of ups and downs, of facing injury scares and making the "best of friends in the worst of times". "We went through a good amunt of ragda (grind) and often felt like leaving. But today when I am passing out, I feel like I should stay a bit longer," she said. She added that at the NDA, women were given equal space and opportunity and never treated differently than the men.

Ms Daksh urged women to join the forces in greater numbers and be a part of the change. "No aim is too small or big. All that is needed is grit and determination," she said. Ms Sangwan admitted that very day is tough, but one has to think big and remember their reasons for being at the academy.

Ms Singh credited her parents for pushing her to join the NDA, but her parents said the cadet's calibre and dedication was behind her graduation. Her proud father said, "Girls can do anything!"

During the 148th Passing Out Parade today at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, the women were marches past the Antim Pag. Academy cadet captain, Udayveer Negi, commanded the parade that was attended by Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, as the reviewing officer.