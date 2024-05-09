UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA), NA Result 2024 Released, Check Merit List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) Result 2024.

Those who appeared in the written test for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) can access their result on the official website of the UPSC.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations on April 21.

The exam is a gateway for students aspiring to join the 153rd NDA Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting January 2, 2025.

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2024: Steps to Download

Go to the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the UPSC NDA exam result section on the homepage.

Find and select the link titled 'Written Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024.'

View the result PDF that appears on the screen.

Locate your name within the result PDF.

Download the result PDF and print a copy for your records.

The candidature of all the candidates whose roll numbers are available in this merit list is provisional.

"The candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army recruitment website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the declaration of the written result. Thereafter, the successful candidates will be allotted Services Selection Board (SSB) Selection Centres and interview dates, which will be intimated to them through their registered e-mail IDs," the official release states.

If a candidate has already registered himself/herself on the website, he/she is not required to do so. In case of any difficulty/login problem, an e-mail may be sent to dirrecruiting6-mod@nic.in.

Candidates are also requested to submit their original certificates regarding their age and educational qualification to the concerned Service Selection Board (SSB) at the time of the interview by the Service Selection Board. Candidates should never send their original certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

The mark sheets of the candidates will be displayed on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after the conclusion of SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for thirty (30) days."