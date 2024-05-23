UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2024: Name-Wise List Of Qualified Candidates Released

The Union Public Services Commission has released a list of candidates who have cleared the written exam of UPSC NDA, NA 1 2024 for the interview round. A total of 7,028 candidates have qualified for the test. The interview will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Those who have passed the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exams can check their name-wise UPSC NDA, NA 1 result 2024 by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to register on the Indian Army Recruiting website - joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the declaration of NDA 1 result 2024.

The candidates who made it to the merit list will be allotted selection centres, and a schedule of SSB interviews will be sent to their registered email ID.

"Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to the respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview," the Commission said in the notification.

The marksheets of the qualified candidates will be published on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result. After concluding SSB interviews, the marksheets will remain available on the website for thirty (30) days.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2024: Top 10 qualified candidates

Arnav Roy

Parmar Jaynil Dineshchandra

Aryan Kumar

Aditya Tripathi

Aryan Amarnath Tripathi

Labana Yuvraj Tripathi

Patel Het Jagdishkumar

Rudra Hemantkumar Prajapati

Kuldeep Singh

Patel Kashish Ramabhai

Check the complete merit list here