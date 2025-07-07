UPSC NDA, NA 2 And CDS 2 Application Correction Window To Open Today: Here's What You Need To Know

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Application Correction Window: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the application correction window for the NDA & NA (II) 2025 and CDS (II) 2025 exams today at 10 AM. The correction facility will remain available till 11:59 PM on July 9, 2025.

This three-day correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to edit mistakes in their application forms, including both the Common Application Form and the Examination Application Form.

Who Can Use the Correction Window?

Candidates who have submitted their applications for NDA and NA II 2025 and CDS II 2025

Candidates who need to correct personal details, examination preferences, or any other errors made during the initial submission

How to Make Corrections in UPSC NDA And CDS Application Form:

Step 1. Visit the official website: upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. Log in using your registered credentials

Step 3. Click on the "Common Application Form" link

Step 4. Make the necessary corrections to your application

Step 5. Review all details carefully

Step 6. Submit the corrected form

Step 7. Download and print the confirmation page for your records

About NDA And NA Examination

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) exams are conducted by UPSC twice a year. These exams select candidates for training in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the armed forces. Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply. The selection process involves a written examination followed by a Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

About CDS Examination

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination is a national-level test conducted twice a year to recruit officers for:

• Indian Military Academy (IMA)

• Indian Naval Academy (INA)

• Indian Air Force Academy (IAFA)

• Officers' Training Academy (OTA)

The selection process includes a written exam, SSB interview, and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to make use of this correction window carefully, as no further chances will be provided after July 9.

